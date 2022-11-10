Keltie Knight Joins E! News as Chief Correspondent

Watch : Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight & Jac Vanek Try ASMR

The E! News family is expanding.

Keltie Knight is joining the nightly entertainment news show as chief correspondent. Keltie, who previously starred on E!'s LADYGANG, will work alongside co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester when the show returns Nov. 14.

"After 10 years of entertainment TV, during the pandemic, I stepped away to focus on other creative outlets, my podcast LADYGANG, writing our second book and Superfan, a new primetime series I'm co-creator, host and the executive producer of," Knight exclusively told E!, adding that when she got a call from executive producers John Redmann and John Pascarella about E! News' return, "I knew I was ready for a new chapter."

"Being able to work with two very talented hosts, Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon, and create news within the largest social footprint in the entertainment genre is a testament that E! is brimming with talent and ambition and I know our show will soar in the months and years to come," she continued. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this opportunity and to continue to have the biggest names in Hollywood trust me with their stories."