Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chris Wood

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 11:27 AM

MELISSA BENOIST, CHRIS WOOD

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood!

The Supergirl couple has announced that they are expecting their first child together. Benoist and Wood took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans, posting a series of sweet and silly photos.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" Benoist wrote. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one."

Wood also shared the announcement on his social media page, along with a photo show him with a baby belly.

Clarifying to his followers, Wood wrote, "The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!!"

The location of the Wood's photo? "Womb," as he put it.

In another picture, the couple can be seen posing with their dogs while Benoist holds up a piece of blue baby clothing. Benoist and Wood are also dressed in blue, possibly hinting that they're expecting a baby boy!

Watch

Supergirl Melissa Benoist's Special Moment With Cast

This exciting news comes six months after Benoist and Wood tied the knot.

E! News exclusively confirmed in September that the couple had wed at a private estate in Ojai, Calif.

Among the attendees were fellow stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley.

"It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet," a source told E! News, noting that the ceremony took place beside a pool. "The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended."

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
