Harry Shum Jr. Welcomes Baby No. 1

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 7:36 PM

Harry Shum Jr, Shelby Rabara, 2019 SAG Awards, Candids

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. is officially a dad!

The Shadowhunters star and his wife Shelby Rabara welcomed a baby named Xia. They made the big announcement on Instagram on Thursday evening, by sharing a photo of their baby's teensy tiny feet. 

Almost immediately, a plethora of their famous friends began flooding their comments section with warm wishes and congratulations. Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan wrote on Harry's Instagram, "ahhhhh congrats to you both and welcome Xia!"

Other stars who congratulated the new parents include Henry GoldingKevin McHale and Sarah Hyland

As their first pregnancy neared it's end, Shelby shared how the wonderful experience has changed her life for the better. "Growing a human is humbling and awesome," she told her Instagram followers. 

It feels like just yesterday Harry and Shelby shared that they were expecting their first baby with a cute fall-themed photoshoot.

2019 Celebrity Babies

The pair tied the knot over three years ago in a delightful island-themed wedding. Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Amber Rileyjoined in on the fun in Costa Rica, where they all celebrated with plenty of food and floating lanterns. 

Congratulations to the new parents on their bundle of joy!

