Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Spotted Together Amid Budding Romance

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Reportedly Dating

It looks like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses are going on a weekend getaway of their own.

More than a year after the GMA3 alums were photographed looking more than just colleagues during a retreat to upstate New York, sparking controversy with their offscreen relationship, their now-exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig headed off for what appeared to be a vacation amid reports of their budding romance.

The Melrose Place actor and the attorney loaded up luggage and two cat carriers into Shue's Jeep on Dec. 8, as seen in photos published by the Dail Mail. Both were dressed casually, with Shue in a navy jacket and black pants while Fiebig donned an oversized sweater and skinny jeans.

After packing up the car, Shue jumped behind the wheel and drove off with Fiebig seated next to him in the front passenger seat.

The sighting comes days after Robach and Holmes broke their silence over allegations of an affair, insisting that they had already separated from their respective partners when they started dating last year.