Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Spotted Together Amid Budding Romance

It looks like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses are going on a weekend getaway of their own.
More than a year after the GMA3 alums were photographed looking more than just colleagues during a retreat to upstate New York, sparking controversy with their offscreen relationship, their now-exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig headed off for what appeared to be a vacation amid reports of their budding romance.
The Melrose Place actor and the attorney loaded up luggage and two cat carriers into Shue's Jeep on Dec. 8, as seen in photos published by the Dail Mail. Both were dressed casually, with Shue in a navy jacket and black pants while Fiebig donned an oversized sweater and skinny jeans.
After packing up the car, Shue jumped behind the wheel and drove off with Fiebig seated next to him in the front passenger seat.
The sighting comes days after Robach and Holmes broke their silence over allegations of an affair, insisting that they had already separated from their respective partners when they started dating last year.
"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Robach said on the Dec. 5 episode of her and Holmes' Amy & T.J. iHeartPodcast. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce."
On the other hand, Holmes did not tell his inner circle about his romance with Robach because he was still navigating his breakup with Fiebig, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine. The former daytime show anchor said friends and family only found out about the split when photos of his vacation with his cohost were published.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Holmes noted, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
Amid the controversy, Robach and Holmes were replaced with temporary hosts on GMA3 in December 2022 pending an internal review. They ultimately parted ways with the Good Morning America spinoff and ABC in January.
"Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect," Robach said on their podcast. "We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend."
