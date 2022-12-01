Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From His Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Rumors

Watch : 9 Celebrity Couples We're THANKFUL for: Kravis, Bennifer & More!

Andrew Shue is making some changes to his Instagram.

One day after photos of his wife Amy Robach seemingly getting cozy with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced, the Melrose Place alum appeared to remove all pictures of his significant other from his social media account.

While followers may not see any photos of Andrew and Amy together, the actor kept a November 2020 post up, where he gave a shoutout to his wife.

"Missing my running partner @AJrobach, but feeling inspired by the incredible helpful response from so many of you to the cause of @thePeopleorg," he wrote online. "Just getting started—more to come."

His most recent post was from May 2021 and was related to his work with The People, an organization that gathers and enables everyday Americans to find common ground. The post has since been flooded with comments from followers sending Andrew well wishes.