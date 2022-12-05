How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama

After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats.



Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."



The "day off" for the Good Morning America hosts comes just moments after reports stated that ABC News President Kim Godwin made the decision to temporarily take Holmes and Robach off the air. Godwin announced the development during an editorial call.

"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter, who cited a source present for the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is—the people here at ABC."