Marilee Feibig Slams T.J. Holmes' "Lack of Discretion" Amid Amy Robach Romance

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami

Marilee Feibig is looking forward to a new start in the new year.

Nearly a week after GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee after 13 years of marriage, the lawyer for his estranged wife—with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine—has addressed their breakup for the first time.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement obtained by E! News Jan. 4. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

The end of Holmes and Fiebig's marriage comes a little more than one month after photos of Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach looking cozy during a series of outings, including a getaway to Upstate New York and drinks at a New York City Bar, surfaced online. As her lawyer noted, Fiebig is saddened by the personal turn of events.