Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, Are Dating

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't the only ones who've found love following their controversial GMA3 exit.
The former TV anchors' now-exes—Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig—are dating each other as well, according to multiple outlets.
News of Shue and Fiebig's budding romance comes one year after Robach and Holmes sparked controversy with their offscreen relationship. In November 2022, the pair were photographed enjoying a cozy retreat in upstate New York while still legally married to their respective spouses.
However, Robach and Holmes maintain that they were already separated from their partners when they started dating.
"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Robach said on the Dec. 5 episode of her and Holmes' Amy & T.J. iHeartPodcast. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."
For Holmes, he kept the relationship a secret from colleagues at the time because he and Fiebig—who share 10-year-old daughter Sabine—were still navigating their breakup.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," he said of his romance with Robach, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
Amid the controversy, Robach and Holmes were removed from their GMA3 posts pending an internal review. Meanwhile, Fiebig publicly slammed Holmes for a "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity" toward their family as he continued to spend time with Robach amid the scrutiny.
Ultimately, Robach and Holmes parted ways with the Good Morning America spinoff and ABC in January.
"Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect," Robach said on their podcast. "We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend."
She added, "I think, in the end, all of us are always rooting for love. And it doesn't always happen when you want it to happen, where you want it to happen."
E! News has reached out to Shue and Fiebig but hasn't heard back.
