Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, Are Dating

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't the only ones who've found love following their controversial GMA3 exit.

The former TV anchors' now-exes—Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig—are dating each other as well, according to multiple outlets.

News of Shue and Fiebig's budding romance comes one year after Robach and Holmes sparked controversy with their offscreen relationship. In November 2022, the pair were photographed enjoying a cozy retreat in upstate New York while still legally married to their respective spouses.

However, Robach and Holmes maintain that they were already separated from their partners when they started dating.

"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Robach said on the Dec. 5 episode of her and Holmes' Amy & T.J. iHeartPodcast. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."