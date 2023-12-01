Felicity Huffman Breaks Silence on 2019 College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Felicity Huffman Learns Her Fate In College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is speaking out.

Four years after briefly serving time in prison for her role in the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, the Desperate Housewives alum explained for the first time why she decided to get involved in the scheme.

"It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future," Huffman told ABC-7 Eye Witness News in an interview shared Nov. 30. "And so it was sort of like my daughter's future, which meant I had to break the law."

Specifically, the actress paid $15,000 to have the SAT results of her now-23-year-old daughter Sophia—who she shares with husband William H. Macy—falsified, per court documents viewed by E! News at the time. Actions which earned her charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

And Huffman admitted to being uneasy about the plan, second-guessing the decision until the moment she drove her daughter to the test.

"She was going, 'Can we get ice cream afterwards?'" the 60-year-old remembered. "I'm scared about the test. What can we do that's fun?' And I kept thinking, turn around, just turn around. And to my undying shame, I didn't."