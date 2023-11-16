Raise a Glass to This Heartwarming Modern Family Reunion

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set

Now this is a sweet family reunion.

Nearly the entire cast of Modern Family reunited for a wholesome get together, giving fans an inside look at their dinner party on social media.

In fact, Sofia Vergara posted some group photos from the evening on Instagram, featuring the cast of the ABC sitcom laughing, smiling and chatting while posing for pics.

Among those who attended the cast reunion were stars Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Ed O'Neill. Jesse's husband Justin Mikita and Modern Family co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd rounded out the party.

And Sarah may have summed the gathering up best, as she captioned her snapshots from the evening, "A very Modern reunion for the Family."

While Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, was absent from the occasion, his cast mates made it clear he was there in spirit with a headshot displayed on the fireplace mantel.