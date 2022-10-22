Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Wedding to Wells Adams With Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

Modern wedding.

Two month after Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams, the actress shared footage of her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating the wedding, which he playfully called, "the final rose ceremony."

"Above you are the stars and below you is the earth," Jesse said as he stood in front of two. "Like the earth, should your love be a firm foundation that grows stronger through the seasons. Like a star, should your love be a constant source of light. Like a flame, should your union be lit with passion and love in your hearts. Like the wind, may you sail through life safe and calm. Like water, may your relationship contain the rushing excitement of a raging river and a comment as deep as the ocean itself.

He continued, "By the winds that bring change, by the fire of love, by the seas of fortune and the strength of the earth do I bless this union."