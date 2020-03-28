It's a Malfoy family reunion!

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played platinum blond duo Draco Malfoy and father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, reunited remotely via a video call in support of the British Red Cross. The two, like millions of people worldwide, are remaining at home and practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their chat, they discussed keeping busy, giving back and...Tiger King. Obviously.

Isaacs, 56, posted the video of their conversation on Instagram on Friday night, writing, "Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life. Draco and Lucius connect as part of @BritishRedCross #PowerOfKindness #PhoneAFriend. Try it. #HarryPotter #StayHomeSaveLives @t22Felton #TomFelton."

"That doesn't look like somebody in quarantine. That looks like somebody out in the beautiful Los Angeles countryside," the OA actor said to Felton, 32, who was chilling in the backyard of his California home, where he lives with his dog, Willow, and a roommate.

"That kinda is our quarantine, really. We're just hanging out in the garden," the actor replied.