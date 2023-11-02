Why Catherine Lowe Worries It's Going to Be Years Before We See The Golden Bachelorette

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

To be clear, Catherine Giudici Lowe can definitely see herself falling in love with The Golden Bachelorette.

She's already fully there with Gerry Turner and the cast of elegant, poised women competing for the 72-year-old retiree's heart on The Golden Bachelor. "It's just such a sweet, wholesome, lovely little show," Catherine told E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I'm so glad that they did that."

Like the rest of the Bachelor Nation loyalists, the season 17 final rose recipient was somewhat skeptical when the casting calls first aired. "I remember them doing promos, like, sign up if you want to be in this season, if you're a senior," said Catherine, who was curious how the champagne-, helicopter- and hot tub-filled antics might translate for the AARP-eligible set. "You just don't know what to expect."

But it took only one episode of watching Faith Martin cruise in on a motorcycle and former Prince paramour Leslie Fhima show off her dance moves for Catherine to happily sign on for the full sure-to-be-dramatic journey. "I mean, I'm jealous of some of those women," she marveled. "They're stunning."