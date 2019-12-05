Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici will soon welcome their third child together.

The longtime loves, who got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor, have a lot to celebrate this holiday season. On top of a new addition to their family, the couple is gearing up to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. The reality show alums tied the knot on Jan. 2014, live on TV!

Sean and Catherine, who are parents to Samuel Thomas Lowe and Isaiah Hendrix Lowe, shared their pregnancy news with fans in June 2019.

"The first two have been pretty cool," Sean wrote in his announcement post. "So why not a third?"

Catherine also added on her Instagram, "#PartyofFive."

As couple preps for baby, they're dishing to E! News about the upcoming arrival, as well as their relationship post-Bachelor.

"I feel good!" Catherine tells E! News. "I'm trying to manage all the busy things that I have to do. It's kind of the perfect storm at this point because we've got Christmas and the baby coming and my business is just non-stop, so it's just a matter of me being intentional about what is the priority of mine."

She adds with a laugh, "But I feel great!"