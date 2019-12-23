by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 4:38 PM
Lowe and behold... it's a party of five!
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's family just got bigger with the addition of their third child. On Monday, Dec. 23, the longtime pair shared the special news that they welcomed their little nugget, a baby girl named Mia.
This marks The Bachelor couple's first daughter which makes it all the more sweet. Throughout the 33-year-old star's pregnancy, she and her husband decided to keep their baby's sex a secret, but now the cat is out of the bag!
"Mama, Mia," the reality TV personality shared in a heartwarming social media post, alongside a photo of their newborn.
The duo's newborn joins big brothers, Isaiah Hendrix and Samuel Thomas.
The longtime couple announced they were expecting baby number three back in June. "The first two have been pretty cool," Sean quipped in an Instagram post, alongside a family photo. "So why not a third?"
The two celebrated their baby shower with a unique take on gender.
"The reason I'm throwing myself a pink baby shower is because gender currently is ambiguous," Catherine shared on Instagram. "If it turns out that it's a boy, I will have to wait a very long time to have another girly party. So I'm doing obnoxious pink, girly, feminine because I've never gotten to do girly and I thought why not do it for the ambiguous gender that is my third child?"
Steve Zak Photography/Getty Images
She added, "It's not a gender reveal. It is not a girl baby shower. It's just a girly baby shower."
Last year, The Bachelor star told E! News he and his wife wanted to expand their family and it looks like they made that wish come true.
"We know we want to adopt at least one child, but, at the same time I would love to see what a biological daughter would look like because hopefully it would look like mama," he shared. "But, I don't know 'cause that means if we had one more, there's a chance it could be another boy and then if we adopted another one, that's four kids. That's a lot of kids."
The fan-favorite couple met on the 17th season of The Bachelor, back in 2013. A year later, the two tied the knot in a lavish (televised) wedding ceremony that was officiated by none other than Chris Harrison.
As the saying goes, the rest is history.
Congrats to pair on the newest addition to their family!
