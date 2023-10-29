Why Bachelor Nation's Catherine Lowe Credits Husband Sean Lowe for Helping to Save Their Son's Life

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

We'd like to raise a toast to former Bachelor Sean Lowe. Because it was his quick-thinking that helped his family navigate what could have been a very tragic situation.

Back in 2018, his and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe's then-5-month-old son Isaiah developed what they assumed was just a bad cough. But as the sickness lingered, "he felt compelled to just be like, 'You know what? Let's check it out,'" Catherine recounted of Sean to E! News in an exclusive interview. "He went to the pediatrician and they were like, 'You need to go to the E.R. Right now."

With Catherine busy at work, "I wasn't even privy to what was going on," continued the Lowe Co. founder, also mom to eldest son Sam, 7, and daughter Mia, 3. "My husband didn't have his phone. He rushed to the E.R. and used someone else's phone to call me."