Blake Lively Gets Trolled on Her Birthday—But It’s Not by Husband Ryan Reynolds

Move over, Ryan Reynolds: Paul Hollywood has entered the tent—of trolling.
In celebration of Blake Lively's 36th birthday on Aug. 25, The Great British Baking Show judge tested out her new beverage line Betty Booze and couldn't help but troll the actress along the way.
As seen in an ad for the brand, Blake arrives at Paul's home with bottles of her concoction—named after Blake's grandmother, whose moniker was also passed down to Blake and Ryan's 3-year-old daughter Betty.
Blake hands a can to Paul, saying, "I would love your professional opinion, if you don't mind."
After he notes to Blake that "I didn't think you drink alcohol," the Gossip Girl alum clarifies she doesn't. "I eat it," she corrects him. "Bourbon and whipped cream, sherry vinaigrette, really hard pressed to find anything I cook without alcohol. Do you like it?"
"I really like it," the pro baker responds once he takes in the flavor. "The tang, the balance with the ginger. It's spot-on."
Paul, 57, then starts to reach out his palm to offer one of his famous Hollywood handshakes, with the A Simple Favor actress daydreaming about such an honor. However, it turns out she misread the situation, and he was actually just reaching for another drink.
It was a sneaky move that earned Ryan's stamp of approval, as he commented on the clip, "Twist ending!!!!!!!!"
Fortunately, there's no hard feelings about the alcohol mishap. Blake shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, "finally made it in Hollywood... happy birthday to me."
Even Paul was basking in the buzzy moment.
"How exciting that @blakelively wanted to spend her birthday with me, in my home, unannounced," he quipped on Instagram. "At least she brought showstopping @bettybooze refreshments."
