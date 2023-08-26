Blake Lively Gets Trolled on Her Birthday—But It’s Not by Husband Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

Move over, Ryan Reynolds: Paul Hollywood has entered the tent—of trolling.

In celebration of Blake Lively's 36th birthday on Aug. 25, The Great British Baking Show judge tested out her new beverage line Betty Booze and couldn't help but troll the actress along the way.

As seen in an ad for the brand, Blake arrives at Paul's home with bottles of her concoction—named after Blake's grandmother, whose moniker was also passed down to Blake and Ryan's 3-year-old daughter Betty.

Blake hands a can to Paul, saying, "I would love your professional opinion, if you don't mind."

After he notes to Blake that "I didn't think you drink alcohol," the Gossip Girl alum clarifies she doesn't. "I eat it," she corrects him. "Bourbon and whipped cream, sherry vinaigrette, really hard pressed to find anything I cook without alcohol. Do you like it?"

"I really like it," the pro baker responds once he takes in the flavor. "The tang, the balance with the ginger. It's spot-on."