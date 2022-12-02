Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Share Which Great American Baking Show Celeb Surprised Them Most

Leith herself was equally impressed with the former Seahawks running back, adding that while she's never watched a football game, she became a "complete devotee" of Lynch "because he is such a nice guy."

But the judge was most moved by how quickly the celebrity bakers embraced the generous Baking Show spirit.

"They bonded very quickly," she explained. "They almost immediately started helping each other. It sounds a bit sentimental, but I think the best thing about Baking Show is the atmosphere in that tent. Especially after Covid, I think that's what people need. When you're watching television, you don't want more stress...what you want is an hour of kindness and cooperation and all the things that make the world go 'round."