Once Again Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Prove to Be the King and Queen of Trolling

Watch : Blake Lively TROLLS Ryan Reynolds Over Rob McElhenney's Birthday Tribute

Four kids can't compare to the bond of this bromance.

Once again proving her trolling is unmatched, Blake Lively was a little salty after Ryan Reynolds went all out for his friend Rob McElhenney's birthday.

on April 14, Ryan—who co-owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. with the actor—created a professionally-produced music video teaching the world how to pronounce Rob's last name. He even employed Broadway songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who are behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen) to work on the masterpiece.

"Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex 'em," Ryan sang in the clip. "So here's a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham."

He continued, "Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick. So get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!" (Watch it here.)

Blake couldn't help but notice just how impressive the musical theater number truly was.