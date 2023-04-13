The Bachelor's Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi Share Coachella Must-Haves

We interviewed Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi because we think you'll like their picks. Rachel and Genevieve are paid spokespeople for Absolut and Hey! Vina. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi became best friends and fan favorites on The Bachelor Season 26. If you're looking for a new way to make friends and joining Bachelor Nation is not in the cards, Rachel and Genevieve have another option you'll love. The reality TV alums recommend joining Hey! VINA.

Genevieve explained, "It's no secret it starts to get harder to make friends later in life. People use apps to find a significant other, we loved the idea of using a female-owned and empowered app to make friends ahead of the festival. Coachella is such a fun environment to meet new people and this partnership gives you a head start!"

Rachel added, "Absolut is taking its Born to Mix ethos to the next level with a partnership with Hey! VINA. It's similar to a dating app but for friendships. You can take a quiz and meet friend matches with similar interests."

In an exclusive E! interview, Rachel and Genevieve dished on festival season must-haves and the Absolut cocktail kit they curated just in time for Coachella.