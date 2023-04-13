The Bachelor's Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi Share Coachella Must-Haves

We interviewed Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi because we think you'll like their picks. Rachel and Genevieve are paid spokespeople for Absolut and Hey! Vina. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi became best friends and fan favorites on The Bachelor Season 26. If you're looking for a new way to make friends and joining Bachelor Nation is not in the cards, Rachel and Genevieve have another option you'll love. The reality TV alums recommend joining Hey! VINA.
Genevieve explained, "It's no secret it starts to get harder to make friends later in life. People use apps to find a significant other, we loved the idea of using a female-owned and empowered app to make friends ahead of the festival. Coachella is such a fun environment to meet new people and this partnership gives you a head start!"
Rachel added, "Absolut is taking its Born to Mix ethos to the next level with a partnership with Hey! VINA. It's similar to a dating app but for friendships. You can take a quiz and meet friend matches with similar interests."
In an exclusive E! interview, Rachel and Genevieve dished on festival season must-haves and the Absolut cocktail kit they curated just in time for Coachella.
Absolut Festival Lemonade- Includes 2 Kits
Rachel explained, "This kit makes it easy to get a taste of the festival at home. It has everything you need to shake up the Absolut Festival Lemonade. It's super yummy and refreshing tasting with flavors of wild berry, citrus and lavender. It's perfect for the spring/summer season."
Genevieve elaborated, "We really wanted to take that idea of friendship to this kit. We call it the ‘Absolut Festival Bestie Cocktail Kit' and they are actually sold in sets of two! One for you and one to send to your bestie. We also included friendship bracelets from Little Words Project because cocktails and jewelry felt like the perfect combo to cheers to friendship and festival season!"
E!: What performances or events are you looking forward to most at Coachella?
RR: So many incredible artists to look forward to but definitely Frank Ocean. I've had Lost on repeat since we found out we were going!
GP: I'm a huge Frank Ocean fan so I'm super excited to see him. I'm also very excited to see Latto perform.
E!: What's a go-to snack that helps you get through a long day?
RR: Chocolate covered almonds are my weakness!
GP: This sounds crazy but carrots wrapped in salami. So good!
Sweat-Proof Beauty Must-Haves
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray has been the only thing that helps keep my makeup on in hot humid weather," Rachel shared.
Rachel's pick has 281.2K+ Sephora Loves. It has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Olivia Culpo, Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela, and Kristin Juszczyk.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Genevieve said, "Supergoop (Re)setting Mineral Powder. I love this because it has sunscreen in it and it also has a brush attached to the product so it's great for on the go touch ups!" There are four shades to choose from.
Genevieve's go-to has 70.7K+ Sephora Loves. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this too.
Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Genevieve remarked, "I definitely switch up my dry shampoos and I'm always trying new ones. The one I love right now is by Living Proof! It works so well and doesn't leave any white residue."
Genevieve's fave has 129.3K+ Sephora Loves, 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
"I've tried so many different dry shampoos but I keep running back to Batiste Original," Rachel said.
Rachel's recommendation has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF46
"For my face I love EltaMD. There are also so many incredible Korean sunscreens on the market. For my body I will use anything as long as it's SPF +50," Rachel shared.
This sunscreen has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum sunscreen is a celebrity favorite. Kate Upton, Kyle Richards, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, and Witney Carson have recommended this sunscreen too.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Genevieve said, "I love the Supergoop Glowscreen. It has SPF 40 in it and it gives you a beautiful bronzy glow."
The Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen has 248.4K Sephora Loves and 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This celeb favorite has been recommended by The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, Rachel Zegler, Lindsey Vonn, Olivia Culpo, and Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater.
Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Genevieve added, "For my body I always wear Sun Bum sunscreen."
This sunscreen has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Portable Chargers
Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank (PowerCore Essential 20K) 20000mAh Battery Pack
Rachel shared, "Gen and I both use the same Anker PowerCore Portable Charger." Genevieve added, "A good charger is a must and we both use the Anker PowerCore Portable Charger."
Their pick has 60,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Makeup Removal Hacks
Erase Your Face Make-up Removing Cloths 4 Count
Genevieve revealed, "I recently discovered the Erase Your Face makeup remover towel. You just put water on it and it takes all your makeup off. It's pretty incredible."
Genevieve's find has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil
Rachel shared, "Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil has been my go to for years. I love a good cleansing oil to get all the makeup and dirt off before a cleanser."
This is also a most-wished for skincare product on Amazon. It has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pimple Solutions
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch
Genevieve explained, "I usually try to leave my pimples alone and let them heal on their own to prevent scarring, but one thing I will put on my pimples is ZitSticka KILLA Microdart Patches. They work so well, I put them on before I go to sleep at night and usually by the time I wake up the pimple is gone or looks much better!"
These patches have 8,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Rachel said, "Retinol, Differin Adapalene Gel, and La Roche Posay Effaclar are my favorite products for acne."
This acne gel has 53,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment
Discussing her acne regimen, Rachel shared, "I have struggled with my skin for years and went on Accutane twice. This is what I've found works best for me!"
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Under $20 Beauty Favorites
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Genevieve raved, "I've been using Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara forever and it's still one of my favorite products to use. Also it's under $10!"
This mascara has 81,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-Lasting Lip Liner
Rachel gushed, "NYX Lip Liners! They're so creamy and perform better than a lot of my high end liners."
Rachel's recommendation has 2,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 24,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Underrated Beauty Products
Got2B Schwarzkopf Glued for Brows & Edges 2 in 1 Wand Gel, For Laying Edges and Styling Brows, 72hr Hold, No White Residue or Stickness,
Rachel uses "Got2B gel for the eyebrows." This product has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aquaphor Lip Repair + Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Rachel recommends using Aquaphor "as lip gloss and a highlighter."
Rachel's pick has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full Coverage Color Correcting Foundation with SPF 50+
Genevieve said, "IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream. It's very light and doesn't feel like you have much on your skin, but it does a great job of evening out the skin tone. My sister, mom, and I have been using this product since I was in high school. 10/10 recommend."
This product has 343.3K+ Sephora Loves, 17,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coachella Bags
Sinbono Small Top Handbags
Rachel said, "Still looking for my Coachella bag! Hopefully finding something compact that can hold all my festival essentials." Genevieve shared, "Sinbono has adorable bags! I haven't picked out a specific one yet for Coachella but they have some great options."
This bag comes in four colors.
Coachella Sunglasses
Quay Sunglasses
Rachel said, "Quay sunglasses are great for the price point." Genevieve agreed, remarking, "I was going to say Quay as well! So cute and affordable."
Products Rachel and Genevieve Recommended to Each Other
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Rachel shared that Genevieve has introduced her to "so many" products that she loves. She shared, "I currently own three tubes of Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in Berry because of her."
This lip balm has also been recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey, and it's one of the most wished-for Amazon skincare products. The Laneige Lip Glowy Balm has 495K+ Sephora Loves and 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss
Rachel added, "I also go out and buy every shade of lip gloss Genevieve owns from Tower 28 Beauty."
This lip gloss has 416.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint
Genevieve shared, "I learned about the Benetint by Benefit from Rachel. I love this product because it leaves a long lasting beautiful color on your lips. I usually just put aquaphor over and I'm good for hours!"
This product has 183.1K+ Sephora Loves and it's available in several shades.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)