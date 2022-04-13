Remembering Every Detail of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's Dance-Filled Wedding

Watch : Prince William & Kate - Decade-Defining Weddings & Splits

Early on in her wedding planning journey, Jenna Johnson knew she'd be choreographing a very important first dance. Just not the one everyone expected.

Despite their meeting on Dancing With the Stars, "All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband," she explained to People of choosing to simply sway with fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy at their April 13, 2019 vows. "I'm sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real."

So she decided to save the theatrics for dad Curt Johnson.

The plan first sprang to mind not long after Val's June 2018 proposal. Back home in Utah showing off her new cushion-cut diamond, she was chatting with her father when his favorite song "Uptown Funk" came on. "I kind of looked at him and was like, 'Could you imagine if we did this?'" she recalled to Brides. "He laughed and brushed it off and didn't think it was a real thing."