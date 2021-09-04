Mark Ronson Just Confirmed He Married Grace Gummer With a Heartwarming Tribute

Watch : Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Oscar Winner Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep can now officially call Mark Ronson her son-in-law!

The "Uptown Funk" artist recently married actress Grace Gummer—Meryl's daughter—in an intimate wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 4, the English musician expressed his love for Grace in a heartwarming tribute.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote, alongside a romantic portrait of their big day. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."

Mark added, "(and yes, we got married)."

The couple, who is notoriously private about their personal life, didn't share details of their nuptials. However, it was previously reported they tied the knot in early August in New York City.

Grace, 35, has taken after her mom in the entertainment biz, and fans will recognize her from her roles in Mr. Robot, Good Girls Revolt, American Horror Story, The Newsroom, Smash and more TV shows. Like Meryl, Grace studied at Vassar College, before she landed her first role as the younger version of her mom in 1993's The House of the Spirits.

Mark, 45, has taken the music industry by storm and earned seven Grammy Awards. He has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse and more A-listers, though the couple kept their wedding to close friends and family.