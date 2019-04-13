Just married!

Dancing With the Stars professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes,Calif.

According to People, The couple wed in front of many fellow ballroom stars, including Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd. Fellow DWTS attendees included Adam Rippon, Normani, Nikki Bella, Laurie Hernandez, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Joe Amabile, Gabby Diaz and more.

Chmerkovskiy wore a black velvet Brooks Brothers tuxedoo and the now Mrs. Chmerkovskiy donned a beautiful Vera Wang mermaid gown that had a sheer top. She also carried a bouquet of white roses.

People reports that the bride and groom walked down the aisle while a string quartet played and were wed under a chuppah with flowers including tibet and garden roses, ranunculus and peonies.

Additionally, they had a five-tier wedding cake that was made by Vanilla Bake Shop in Santa Monica, Calif. Appetizers and main courses included a crab and avocado salad, braised short rib, salmon, baby kale and Parmesan mashed potatoes.