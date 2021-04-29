Why DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Wants to Return to Work After Becoming a Mom

Watch : Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold React to Winning "DWTS"

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to motherhood, Lindsay Arnold is trusting her instincts while savoring each and every day.

After experiencing her pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed baby Sage in November with her husband Sam Cusick.

Since then, Lindsay has watched her now 5-month-old daughter discover the joy of music and fashion. And yes, she's already developing a personality of her own.

"People are always telling me, ‘Lindsay, she's such a happy baby' and I love that because she's just such a bright light in our lives," the new mom exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just so beautiful to watch."