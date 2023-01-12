DWTS' Jenna Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

This baby news deserves its own Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child on Jan. 10, the couple announced on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of their newborn's hand next to their own.

"Our world is forever changed," the Jan. 11 post read. "1.10.2023."

They've yet to share his name.

Fans and friends left the pair lots of love in the comments, including fellow DWTS family member Cheryl Burke, who wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!"

"Congrats guys!!! So happy for you!" Bachelor Nation's Joe Amabile said, while Tamar Braxton added, "Omg he's here."

Val and Jenna first announced the pregnancy in July, which marked a turning point for the duo who had experienced "two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests." After seeing her first positive pregnancy test, Jenna recalled being filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."