Teen Mom Romance Report: Cheyenne, Maci, Jade and More Stars Share Big Relationship Updates

A family reunion isn't complete without someone asking for relationship updates.
Before viewers watch the Teen Mom Family Reunion, kicking off Jan. 11 on MTV, E! News wanted to see where some cast members stand in the romance department. As it turns, there's a whole lot of love in this franchise.
After getting engaged to Zach Davis last April, Cheyenne Floyd is ready to plan her dream fall wedding—with a few twists. "We are in full wedding planning mode," she teased to E! News. "I'm super excited. We really want it to be a real reflection of who we are as a couple, and we've broken a lot of rules as a couple, so our wedding is going to do that also."
As for Maci Bookout McKinney, fans may wonder where her husband Taylor McKinney is in the premiere. But before rumors start, the Teen Mom OG star simply wanted to focus on herself and enjoy some time away from the kids during this reunion trip.
"We're doing just fine," she shared. "Obviously in any marriage it's work, but even in the struggles, I want to do the work. I want to work for him and he wants to work for me and for us. Trust me when I say he's not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere."
Another cast member who chose to attend the reunion without her significant other is Jade Cline. Instead, she chose a close gal pal to offer support as she tried to figure out where she stands with Sean Austin.
"I really hope the audience watching Teen Mom 2 and watching this Family Reunion, it really touches people and it shows people how human we are," she teased. "I'm really proud of him and where we are today and I really hope that the world can appreciate how much we have been open."
To find out where your other favorite Teen Mom stars stand in the love department, keep scrolling. And watch Teen Mom Family Reunion on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.