Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Split: Relive Their Hot And Cold Relationship Of 6 Years

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

No more "Pillowtalk" for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

A source close to her family told E! News the couple has split, nearly two years after they reignited their on-again, off-again romance. "They aren't together right now," the source explained.

In February 2020, Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were back on when she wrote a Valentine's Day tribute to the musician. Then, in September of last year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai, whom they've fiercely protected from the prying public.

Gigi asked paparazzi to avoid photographing her face with an open latter in July, writing, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

However, the supermodel's relationship with Zayn has since come to an end. People broke the news of their separation just hours after TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, last week.