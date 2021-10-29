Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Split: Relive Their Hot And Cold Relationship Of 6 Years

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer together. A source confirmed to E! News that the pair, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai, have split once again.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 29, 2021 1:28 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
Watch: Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

No more "Pillowtalk" for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

A source close to her family told E! News the couple has split, nearly two years after they reignited their on-again, off-again romance. "They aren't together right now," the source explained.

In February 2020, Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were back on when she wrote a Valentine's Day tribute to the musician. Then, in September of last year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai, whom they've fiercely protected from the prying public. 

Gigi asked paparazzi to avoid photographing her face with an open latter in July, writing, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

However, the supermodel's relationship with Zayn has since come to an end. People broke the news of their separation just hours after TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, last week.

photos
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Cutest Quotes

The One Direction alum "adamantly" denies the claim. He told the outlet, "I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." E! News reached out to his rep and Yolanda's for comment, but didn't hear back.

Relive their six-year romantic history below.

Maciel / Roger / BACKGRID
Are They or Aren't They?

Hadid and Malik spark romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in Nov. 2015.

Instagram
Instagram Official

The couple confirm their relationship on social media in Dec. 2015. 

Luti Media
Video Vixens

Hot, hot, hot! The supermodel co-stars in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video, and the rest is history! 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

During their first joint red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in May 2016, Hadid embraces her love with some sweet PDA.

Instagram
Cozy Time

Back in the early days of their relationship, the lovebirds snuggle with a kitty. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Brief Farewell

Gigi and Zayn's relationship hits a rough patch in June 2016 when they briefly split. Just days later, they're very much back on

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Doe-Eyed Duo

 In Sept. 2016, the young couple looks very much in love at the Versus Versace show in London.

NIGNY / Splash News
Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple depart from Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Instagram
Mwah!

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday in 2017.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Birthday Kisses

The lovebirds share another sweet kiss on the model's birthday in April 2017.

Instagram
Celebrating Eid Mubarak

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrate the holiday with their children in September 2017. 

Instagram
Together Forever

One word: Aww

Instagram
Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

Spider Man and Cat Woman to the rescue! The couple channel their inner super heroes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Two Years Down

In honor of their second anniversary in Nov. 2017, Zigi share a romantic smooch. 

Instagram
Showered With Love

Gigi shares a sweet video of herself with Zayn on his 25th birthday in 2018. 

Splash News
Birthday in Black

The stylish duo leaves Zayn's 25th Men in Black-themed birthday party hand-in-hand in New York City.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
It's Over

After two years together, Gigi and Zayn go their separate ways in March 2018.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweets at the time. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Instagram Stories
On-Again, Off-Again

But just a few months later, the fashion model and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer confirm they're back together with a cozy photo posted on Hadid's Instagram Story in June.

Twitter
They're ''Back in Touch''

Back in November 2019, Hadid was reconnecting with her former flame after being romantically linked with the former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." The source also shared, "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual." 

 

 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Spending Time Apart?

In January 2019, the two were rumored to be "spending time apart" after split speculation. A source informed E! News that the former One Direction member and the Victoria's Secret model "have been spending apart since early November." The insider said the two of them "think it's best for the sake of their relationship right now."

DEBY/AKM-GSI
Celebrating Zayn's Birthday Together

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled December 2019 and rung in the new year together. In January 2020, the two celebrated Malik's 27th birthday in New York city. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

 

Instagram
Valentine's Day

It's officially official. In February 2020, the model confirmed that her on-again-off-again relationship with Malik is back on with a sweet Valentine's Day post. Taking place on her @gisposible account, where the model shows off her love of photography with her disposable camera, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of Malik from one of their previous adventures. "HEY VALENTINE," she captioned the picture. "Z on the farm. December 2019."

AKM-GSI
A Party of Three

On April 28, 2020, it was revealed that Hadid and Malik were expecting their first child together

Instagram
Proud Parents

The two lovebirds are officially parents to a baby girl! The former One Direction member shared the news on Twitter on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote, "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

Getty Images, Shutterstock
The End of the Road

In October 2021, Zayn and Gigi split up once again, a source close to the Hadids told E! News. News of their break up came just hours after TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, over a dispute. The musician denied the claim, telling the outlet in part, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details." 

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith