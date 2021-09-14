Met Gala 2021 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

What's better than one Met Gala look? How about two?

Stars arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 dressed to impressed. The theme of the event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." From gorgeous gowns and sharp suits to chic sweats and amazing armor, there was a whole range of designs featured on the red carpet.

But after the ball ended, guests did a quick wardrobe change for the after-parties. And if you thought their initial outfits were jaw-dropping, just wait until you see these exquisite ensembles.

There was Kendall Jenner's radiant red mini-dress and Lorde's gorgeous gown. Rihanna, who hosted a star-studded after-party, could also take a bow for her look, and Kim Kardashian continued to keep the Internet buzzing with her ensemble. All in all, their after-party attire served as a reminder that Fashion's Biggest Night really does last all night long.

Want to see the glamorous garments from these stylish soirées? Well, you're in luck because E! News has your invite.