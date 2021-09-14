Camila Cabello Says She "Tried" To Get Shawn Mendes to Go Shirtless at 2021 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's tour d'amour continues, as the couple takes their love to the 2021 Met Gala.
This month alone, they've already walked the red carpet together for her Cinderella premiere in Miami and appeared at the 2021 VMAs with separate performances. Now, they're at each other's side's for fashion's most exclusive party, dressed in dark Michael Kors looks for the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
She arrived in a purple sequined gown with a feathery train, while he had on a leather jacket, black trousers, suspenders and a dice-inspired necklace.
However, Camila told Vogue one part of Shawn's look wasn't exactly as she wanted it to be.
"I almost tried to get him to take that jacket off down there," the Fifth Harmony alum teased of the fashion choice that would have left her boyfriend entirely shirtless. "I was like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!'" Sorry to say, he kept it on.
The pair also explained the process of deciding what they'd wear in order to coordinate, but not totally twin. Camila said they were both caught up in how they'd look at first, with Shawn noting, "I was worried for a second." Camila joked, "Yeah, what are you wearing?" Ultimately, she let Kors' experience with Studio 54 inspire her jewel-toned outfit.
Shawn said he's really learned a lot about fashion since his Vine days, saying he's "letting out my darker side." He continued, "For years I have never really dug into this. I think a lot of it is freedom to express yourself… New to me is [expressing] someone you want to be for a day."
In true Cinderella style, it's Camila's first time at the ball. Luckily, she has an expert to guide her: Shawn has attended twice before.
In 2019, he donned Saint Laurent for the "Camp" event and went without a date. The year prior, he actually walked the steps of the Met with then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin (who married Justin Bieber five months later.) They both wore Tommy Hilfiger for their red carpet debut as a couple, with him in a purple suit and her in a silvery down (plus a flower crown) for the "Heavenly Bodies" theme.
Two years later, Shawn and Camila have now officially made their first appearance together at the Met Gala.
Their latest trip to New York has packed with photo ops and high-profile events. Just last night, the pair walked the VMAs red carpet separately, but still gave fans quite the show. Camila, 24, rocked a red and pink bow dress by Alexis Mabille and Shawn, 23, was in a white oversized suit by Mans Winter 2022 collection.
Camila, who teamed with Shawn for their collab "Señorita" in 2019, recently admitted she was "so nervous" before their first date. "I took two tequila shots," she confessed during Carpool Karaoke, adding that she sung "Defying Gravity" from Wicked in the shower, before heading out to meet her man.
Her good luck ritual appears to have worked wonders, considering the 2021 Met Gala is only the latest chapter in their fairytale love story.