Kendall Jenner Oozes Sex Appeal in Jaw-Dropping Nude Gown at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Over the Years

She's the world's highest paid super model for a reason.

Kendall Jenner killed it yet again while walking the red carpet at tonight's 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caused jaws to drop while posing in a floor-length nude Givenchy gown covered in sparkling crystals from head to toe.

The super-sexy look featured a long train, ample cleavage and long sleeves with a bold, diamond-covered choker. Kendall flaunted skin-toned panties under the see-through gown that is sure to go down in history as one of the Met Gala's most stunning dresses.

The catwalk vixen completed her sizzling nude look with strappy heels and brunette hair up.

Kendall first attended the Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 and has become a must-see staple at the annual event.

The last time Kendall walked the Met red carpet was in 2019 when she and Kylie Jenner collaborated on similarly designed, Las Vegas showgirl-inspired Versace looks, Kendall's in orange and Kylie's in purple. Kendall's glittering floor-length gown turned heads with a giant feathered collar.