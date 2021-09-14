2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner Oozes Sex Appeal in Jaw-Dropping Nude Gown at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch: Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Over the Years

She's the world's highest paid super model for a reason.

Kendall Jenner killed it yet again while walking the red carpet at tonight's 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caused jaws to drop while posing in a floor-length nude Givenchy gown covered in sparkling crystals from head to toe.

The super-sexy look featured a long train, ample cleavage and long sleeves with a bold, diamond-covered choker. Kendall flaunted skin-toned panties under the see-through gown that is sure to go down in history as one of the Met Gala's most stunning dresses.

The catwalk vixen completed her sizzling nude look with strappy heels and brunette hair up.

Kendall first attended the Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 and has become a must-see staple at the annual event.

The last time Kendall walked the Met red carpet was in 2019 when she and Kylie Jenner collaborated on similarly designed, Las Vegas showgirl-inspired Versace looks, Kendall's in orange and Kylie's in purple. Kendall's glittering floor-length gown turned heads with a giant feathered collar.

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

At the time, Kendall told E! News she and Kylie really "decided to go for it" while brainstorming their "Camp" looks. "Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We're really happy with it," she explained.

And despite her towering feathers, Kenny admitted it "wasn't that bad" getting in the car on the way to the big event, adding, "My dress has a lot of feathers on the bottom so I almost tripped on myself. But other than that it's all fine.

Kendall's other Met Gala looks have included everything from a classic, strapless cream gown to a green Calvin Klein beaded number and a super sexy design by La Perla made out of 85,000 crystals strung together by a single thread.

While Kendall is used to having little sis Kylie by her side at the Met Gala, Stormi Webster's pregnant mama decided to skip this year's event as E! News exclusively revealed on Monday, Sept. 13.

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," a source shared this morning. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

The insider added, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from tonight's big fashion bash!

