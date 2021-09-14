2021 Met Gala

Why Harry Styles, Halsey and More Stars Missed the 2021 Met Gala

While there were more celebrities than fans could focus on at one time on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, some familiar faces were still noticeably missing from the star-studded sea. Here's why.

Everywhere fans looked, there was a star to be seen on the 2021 Met Gala red beige carpet—but not these stars. 

After an unexpected two-year wait spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Met Gala returned to New York City on Monday, Sept. 13. In adherence with the night's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," celebrity guests were sprinkled up and down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute steps sporting vibrant shades of red and other nods to the motif as they made their way into the big event. Kim Kardashian was faceless. Frank Ocean was carrying around a robot alien baby. There was plenty to take in. 

Still, in the sea of sartorial eye candy sported by NormaniRegina King, Gabrielle Union and many, many more, some stars were nowhere to be found. We're talking Met Gala staples like ZendayaKaty Perry and Kylie Jenner. Or resident dreamboat, Don't Worry Darling's Harry Styles. We were indeed a bit worried. 

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

So where were they? You'll just have to keep scrolling to find out. 

Halsey

The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer was very much on mom duty on Met Gala night. "I'm still breastfeeding," Halsey tweeted to an inquiring fan. "I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There's nothing more 'American fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol."

Katy Perry

While it's unclear exactly why the Met Gala's resident out-of-this-world dresser was not there this year, she did make it clear to fans on Instagram that she had exercised her civic duty in California. "Share this if you've already voted NO on the California recall," she captioned a post on Monday night. "(or if you've reminded your fav California friendz n fam to vote!)."

SZA

The star confirmed to fans she would not be stepping out onto the Met Gala red carpet this year. "Not going this round guys," she wrote on her Instagram Story. SZA was spotted performing during Isaiah Rashad's show before it got stopped because of weather. She was later seen with Normani and Kehlani at a Met Gala after-party. 

Nicki Minaj

The 2021 Met Gala would not be a moment in this new mom's life. The rapper revealed to fans that she recently contracted COVID-19 and has not gotten vaccinated. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met [sic]," she tweeted. "It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Harry Styles

While fans had to miss out on a golden Met Gala moment from Harry Styles this year because of a Love on Tour show in Texas, the weather had other plans. "Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I've been advised that tonight's show at the Toyota Center can't happen," he tweeted in the late afternoon on Monday. "Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I'm so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H."

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star has delivered some bold looks on the Met Gala red carpet, but this year would not be one of those times. While the newly wedded fashionista did not disclose the reason behind her absence, she did take a moment to revisit her unique looks on Instagram. "Happy Met Ball Monday!" she wrote. "This is the first year I've missed in a long time - but taking a little look back on these insane beauty looks that my incredibly talented teams have done over the years! It definitely takes a village!…"

Zendaya

Though the actress is typically one of the most-anticipated attendees of the night, Zendaya did not give fans any euphoria when she revealed she would be missing the return of the Met Gala because of work on the HBO show. 

Kylie Jenner

While the makeup mogul has been a consistent Met Gala guest since 2016, the pregnant star unexpectedly broke her streak this year after making appearances during New York Fashion Week in the days leading up to the ball. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," a source told E! News. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go." The source added, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

