Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Red Hot While Making Her Met Gala Debut in Diamond Mesh

My Date With the President's Daughter? How 'bout a date with the vice president's stepdaughter?
Ella Emhoff's buzzy introduction to the fashion world continued on Monday night, when she attended her very first Met Gala. The 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked the red carpet in a red outfit by Stella McCartney for Adidas, featuring a diamond mesh top, shiny trousers and embellished sneakers.
"I'm someone who's really passionate about comfort," she told The New York Times. "It's definitely something I would wear in my own day-to-day life... It makes me feel more comfortable in my own skin, in this environment that I'm not really used to."
It was a fitting debut for someone with familial ties to the White House, as this year's Met Gala theme celebrated the evolution of fashion in the United States. Ella embodied "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in her bright red futuristic ensemble, with some eye gems to give an extra sparkle.
Since first stirring excitement at the inauguration for her affectionately described "Momala" and President Joe Biden with that Miu Miu coat, Ella has swiftly emerged as one of the modeling industry's most sought after faces.
She signed with IMG Models in January, and has since modeled in Proenza Schouler's fall/winter 2021 collection and walked for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week. Ella and her magazine editor boyfriend, Sam Hine, were also spotted attending New York Fashion Week shows over the past week.
But does this recent college grad have political aspirations like Vice President Harris and her dad, Doug Emhoff?
"My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?'" Ella told Vanity Fair last month. "And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"