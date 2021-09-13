Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Red Hot While Making Her Met Gala Debut in Diamond Mesh

Watch : Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

My Date With the President's Daughter? How 'bout a date with the vice president's stepdaughter?

Ella Emhoff's buzzy introduction to the fashion world continued on Monday night, when she attended her very first Met Gala. The 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked the red carpet in a red outfit by Stella McCartney for Adidas, featuring a diamond mesh top, shiny trousers and embellished sneakers.

"I'm someone who's really passionate about comfort," she told The New York Times. "It's definitely something I would wear in my own day-to-day life... It makes me feel more comfortable in my own skin, in this environment that I'm not really used to."

It was a fitting debut for someone with familial ties to the White House, as this year's Met Gala theme celebrated the evolution of fashion in the United States. Ella embodied "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in her bright red futuristic ensemble, with some eye gems to give an extra sparkle.