2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is Red Hot While Making Her Met Gala Debut in Diamond Mesh

From the White House to the Met Gala! Vice President Kamala Harris' 22-year-old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, turned heads with an avante-garde look. Keep scrolling to see it for yourself.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 13, 2021 10:39 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet GalaCelebritiesKamala Harris
Watch: Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

My Date With the President's Daughter? How 'bout a date with the vice president's stepdaughter?

Ella Emhoff's buzzy introduction to the fashion world continued on Monday night, when she attended her very first Met Gala. The 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked the red carpet in a red outfit by Stella McCartney for Adidas, featuring a diamond mesh top, shiny trousers and embellished sneakers.  

"I'm someone who's really passionate about comfort," she told The New York Times. "It's definitely something I would wear in my own day-to-day life... It makes me feel more comfortable in my own skin, in this environment that I'm not really used to."

It was a fitting debut for someone with familial ties to the White House, as this year's Met Gala theme celebrated the evolution of fashion in the United States. Ella embodied "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in her bright red futuristic ensemble, with some eye gems to give an extra sparkle. 

photos
Meet the Next Generation of Celebrity Kids Who Model

Since first stirring excitement at the inauguration for her affectionately described "Momala" and President Joe Biden with that Miu Miu coat, Ella has swiftly emerged as one of the modeling industry's most sought after faces. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She signed with IMG Models in January, and has since modeled in Proenza Schouler's fall/winter 2021 collection and walked for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week. Ella and her magazine editor boyfriend, Sam Hine, were also spotted attending New York Fashion Week shows over the past week. 

But does this recent college grad have political aspirations like Vice President Harris and her dad, Doug Emhoff?

"My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?'" Ella told Vanity Fair last month. "And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

3

Nicki Minaj Won't Attend the Met Gala Because of Vaccine Requirement

Watch Live From E!: 2021 Met Gala today, Sept. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

3

Nicki Minaj Won't Attend the Met Gala Because of Vaccine Requirement

4

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Mocks Fans Urging Her to Sign a Prenup

5

Reign Disick's Cute Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation