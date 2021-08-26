2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Saweetie Reacts to Quavo Reunion Rumors 5 Months After Breakup

Just a few months after news broke of Saweetie and Quavo calling it quits, the “My Type” rapper is letting fans know exactly where she stands with the Migos member.

Watch: Saweetie Confirms Breakup With Quavo

Saweetie is asking everyone to tap in for an update: Despite the recent rumors, she and Quavo are not back together.
 
The "Icy Grl" musician took to social media on Thursday, Aug. 26, to dispute recent reports that the two have been "quietly" seeing each other about five months after parting ways. In reference to a story detailing their reunion, the rapper, 28, tweeted, "Pinocchio ass article." Also hinting to her recent endorsement deal with McDonald's, she added, "Anyways, back to this #saweetiemeal."
 
Saweetie's latest comment of clarification comes months after she announced that the two had split up in March after first being linked during New York Fashion Week in September 2018. Before March, fans were already speculating that the two were no longer a couple and according to Saweetie, they broke up after almost three years of dating because of what she considered a "betrayal."

Confirming the news through Twitter on March 19, Saweetie wrote, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

That same day, Quavo immediately responded to his now-ex's comments, tweeting, "I know you want to make this into a show, so I'll play my part just this one time."

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life," he continued. "I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."
 
In a follow-up tweet, the Migos member added, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

