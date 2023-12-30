Double Down on the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

Watch : Josh Duhamel Gushes Over Costar Jennifer Garner

It's been 20 years since NBC took a gamble on Las Vegas.

The soapy prime-time drama starred Josh Duhamel as Danny, a former Marine who's figuring out his personal life as he rises through the ranks at the Montecito Resort and Casino, a fictional high rollers playground that managed to pack in everything Sin City has to offer, from the games, showgirls and glamour to the tough guys, backroom deals and occasional untimely death, under one roof.

The show lasted for five seasons, with most of the cast sticking around for the duration, though new faces were brought in here and there to keep the action going, in addition to an endless parade of guest stars that included Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone and Paris Hilton, plus cameos from celebrities just passing through, like Jon Bon Jovi, Snoop Dogg and Vegas entertainment staples Criss Angel and the Blue Man Group.

Like its namesake city, Las Vegas was totally over-the-top and, especially as the plot twists got ever more twisted, it was a hoot.

