Netflix's Most Popular Titles of 2019 May Surprise You

The Triple Frontier, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Umbrella Academy and The Highwaymen round out the rest of the top 10.

According to THR, these shows' popularity were not measured in how many accounts actually watched the content in full. Rather, the popularity was measured in the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of the titles in the first 28 days following their release dates. The Witcher and You: Season 2's placements on these lists are a result of Netflix's projected viewership for the shows.

As for the rest of Netflix's binge-worthy shows, films, documentaries and more, check out the rest of the top 10 lists below!

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019

1. Stranger Things 3

2. The Witcher

3. The Umbrella Academy

4. Dead to Me

5. You: Season 2

6. When They See Us

7. Unbelievable

8. Sex Education

9. 13 Reasons Why

10. Raising Dion