Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Kill It Again as Murder Mystery Wins Comedy Movie of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards

In the end, Murder Mystery killed the competition.

The People have spoken, and the Netflix film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a New York couple caught up in a whirlwind of intrigue and shenanigans in Europe was named the Comedy Movie of 2019 at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Happily, Aniston and Sandler—fresh from their mutual lovefest moments beforehand when the former was honored by the latter—were still on the scene to accept the honor.

"You are an icon, so thanks for still doing movies with me," Sandler offered his co-star.