by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 9:15 AM
Joe Goldberg is no more. Enter…Will?
In a new teaser for You season two, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg savagely destroys every Los Angeleno stereotype in under a minute and introduces viewers to the new Joe Goldberg. Sorry, the new Will.
"You know, love has taken me to some pretty dark places, but Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets. Your followers see an image and imagine you're on top of the world. What they don't' see is the effort you're putting into this fantasy. You're hiding behind this façade, but why?" Joe/Will asks.
"You tell yourself you live off the earth. But that deep breath isn't you savoring the gluten-free muffin. You're preening your ego and breaking an intermittent fast," he says after turning his attention on a hippie-ish dude.
"If it was actually a story of substance, I could forgive you for writing a screenplay instead of a book. But you're not writing anything groundbreaking. You tell yourself you are, but you're not," he says after gazing upon a woman typing away on her laptop. "See, that's the thing about LA. Everyone is pretending to be somebody they're not."
Now on Netflix, season two of You features Joe moving to Los Angeles and becoming enamored with an aspiring chef, Love Quinn (The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti). There, he'll run into a whole new supporting cast of characters, including an ex-girlfriend played by Ambyr Childers. James Scully, Jenna Ortega, Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor, Adwin Brown, Marielle Scott, Chris D'Elia, Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, Melanie Field, Madga Apanowicz, Danny Vasquez and John Stamos are all part of the season two cast.
You season two premieres December 26 on Netflix.
