Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 7:50 AM
Netflix
Superman's got a brand-new look. The first image of Henry Cavill in The Witcher is here and it sure is something.
Cavill's curly black locks are nowhere to be found as Geralt of Rivia. He's kind of like a beefy Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter. The photo comes as production on The Witcher officially begins in Hungary. Not content with just the above photo of Cavill as the iconic character? There's also video. Look at that smolder.
Netflix's new series is based on the best-selling fantasy series of the same name. Cavill's character, Geralt of Rivia, is described by Netflix as a "solitary monster hunter," who is struggling to find his place in a world where people are often more wicked than the mystical beasts. "But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together," Netflix said in the series description.
The cast of the fantasy series also includes Eamon Farren as Cahir, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, and Anna Shaffer as Triss. The sprawling ensemble cast also includes Rebecca Benson, Shane Attwooll, Luke Neal, Matthew Neal, Tobi Bamtefa, Sonny Serki, Roderick Hill, Inge Beckmann, Charlotte O'Leary, Natasha Culzac, Amit Shah and Tom Canton.
Netflix previously announced Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, and Millie Brady as Renfri.
No premiere date has been announced aside from 2019.
What do you think of Cavill's look as Geralt of Rivia? Tell us on Twitter!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?