Superman's got a brand-new look. The first image of Henry Cavill in The Witcher is here and it sure is something.

Cavill's curly black locks are nowhere to be found as Geralt of Rivia. He's kind of like a beefy Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter. The photo comes as production on The Witcher officially begins in Hungary. Not content with just the above photo of Cavill as the iconic character? There's also video. Look at that smolder.

Netflix's new series is based on the best-selling fantasy series of the same name. Cavill's character, Geralt of Rivia, is described by Netflix as a "solitary monster hunter," who is struggling to find his place in a world where people are often more wicked than the mystical beasts. "But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together," Netflix said in the series description.