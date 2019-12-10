You Can't Miss Alicia Keys' Epic 2019 Year in Review Song

Alicia Keys just wrapped 2019 up in a pretty, little bow.

The singer served as the guest host of James Corden's The Late Late Show on Monday night, putting her own twist on the talk show by performing a 2019 in review song. Lifting the lid of Corden's desk to reveal a piano underneath, the "Fallin'" singer reminded everyone of her singing/songwriting talents as she crooned about the events of the past year. With every event, came a picture for reference.

And she began with everyone's favorite member of the church. "Fleabag's priest couldn't get much hotter," she said, then shouting out the blowjob guy from Netflix's Fyre documentary, "We learned what this guy would do for water."

As she continued, "Beyoncé's new special was about coming home. A Starbucks cup was in the Game of Thrones. The Bagel Boss guy really lost his cool. Aunt Becky paid off a ton of schools. We got Apple TV and Disney+. John Legend was named the sexiest."