Taylor Swift has released her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" music video...and we're breaking down all of her hidden clues!

On Monday morning, the Grammy winner debuted her new visual for her hit single on Good Morning America. The video, which was also released on YouTube Monday, features cameos from Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

It was just days ago that Swift dropped "You Need to Calm Down," her latest single off of her upcoming album, Lover.

T.Swift explained the meaning behind the song—which stands up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the rights of women—sharing with Apple Music's Beats 1, "I've observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, 'You need to just calm down. Like, you're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Like, just calm down.'"