Get ready to party!

Alicia Keys is once again hosting the biggest awards show in music this year. The singer will take the stage for the 2020 Grammy awards, and she spoke with Billboard magazine about all the surprises she's got up her sleeve and took a walk down memory lane before the release of her upcoming 7th studio album A.L.I.C.I.A which will debut early next year.

"I wanted to create this lovefest where we could celebrate each other's greatness and just have fun," she shared about her plans for this year's Grammys. "We're all trying to make our way through a very chaotic time, and we all just need a little celebration—to feel like we're with friends, like somebody actually cares."

When it comes to people actually caring, Alicia is on the forefront of helping create much needed change within the music industry. "It's obvious shit is upside-down. There's not enough balance of power," she shared. "With a woman like Deborah [Dugan] in a leadership position—that is obviously necessary. [Hosting] felt right for me, because I knew that a lot of women were nominated, and that it was really about the women for the show. "