Emilia Clarke knows who's really to blame for that infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Clarke was asked to comment on Sophie Turner's accusation that the mother of dragons was the coffee cup culprit.

"I heard what's up," the star quipped to Jimmy Fallon when he brought up Turner. After watching the clip of the X-Men actress blaming Clarke for the caffeinated mistake, everyone's favorite khaleesi cleared things up.

"So, here's the truth," she said. "We had, like, a party before the Emmys recently, and [Conleth Hill]—who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene—he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I gotta tell you something. I gotta tell you something, love. The coffee cup is mine.'" Aha! It was the Spider!

"It was his!" the actress continued, clearing her good name. "It was Conleth's coffee cup, he said so. He's like, 'I think it was, I'm sorry. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.' And I was like, 'What?!'"