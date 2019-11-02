Was it really just a year ago that Bachelor Nation mourned one of its toughest splits yet? A breakup that had Kaitlyn Bristowe tearfully opening up about how her heart was aching?

Her separation from final rose recipient Shawn Booth had been in the offing for awhile, their amazing three-year journey having seemingly run its course. But putting out the official confirmation to the public was one of those painful steps that left the Bachelorette feeling broken all over again.

"I just never took our commitment, or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work," she shared, addressing the split for the first time on her podcast, Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. "And now realizing, maybe to a fault, with all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that's what I need to take from all of this. Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it make sense for your long-term happiness."