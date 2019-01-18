Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She's Jason Tartick's ''Sweet Girlfriend'' During Surprise Visit

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 6:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Instagram

Jason Tartick/Instagram

Things seem to be going steady between Kaitlyn Bristowe and her beau Jason Tartick.

Despite living in different cities, the two can't seem to be apart for long. Perfect example, the 33-year-old star jet-setted to Seattle to surprise her man.

Jason took to Instagram Stories to gush over Kaitlyn, writing, "Who's that girl…@kaitlynbristowe." Including the hashtags, "best surprise and seattle."

Before showing her off, though, he teased his followers to a glimpse of his Thursday night out with friends. It wasn't until Jason turned the camera to himself that Kaitlyn popped into the frame, referring to herself as his "sweet girlfriend." Adorbs!

In the short video clip, the former Bachelorette was giddy over her new boo. She had her arm wrapped around his shoulder and was all smiles.

"Where did you come from," Jason jokingly asks the reality TV star.

Read

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have a Legit Shot at Being the Next Bachelor Power Couple

On the Jan. 17 episode of the PodcastOne series, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, she swooned over Jason, saying, "His energy is electric."

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she said on the topic of sharing her favorite things about him. "He has the same morals and values as me."

Things are looking up for Kaitlyn, considering she's still trying to move on from her breakup with Shawn Booth. The two called off their engagement this past November after dating for more than three years.

However, Kaitlyn seems to be beaming with joy over her new beau.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Celebrities , The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelor in Paradise, Taylor Nolan, Derek Peth

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Is Dating Again 7 Months After Derek Peth Breakup

Wells Adams Doesn't Need Sarah Hyland to Buy Engagement Ring

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Charged With Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt Johnson

Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald, SAG Awards, Couples

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List

Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan Break Up After More Than a Year

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future

Future Slams Russell Wilson Over His Relationship With Ciara

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.