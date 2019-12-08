Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are pawsitively bursting with excitement.

On Sunday, the happy couple announced they added a new member to their family, a new puppy named Pinot. This marks The Bachelor alums' second dog together. Back in May, they took their blossoming relationship to the new level when they moved in together and adopted their first pup, Ramen Noodle.

Now, it looks like they're a family of four!

"MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother," the former Bachelorette star revealed on Instagram. "MEET PINOT. ( @ramenpairedwithpinot) Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us."

She added that while she was "worried" how her two fur babies would interact with each other, they instantly became close. "I was so worried how Ramen would react...," she revealed. "But let me tell you.. these pups took to each other RIGHT away."