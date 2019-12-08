by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 2:48 PM
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are pawsitively bursting with excitement.
On Sunday, the happy couple announced they added a new member to their family, a new puppy named Pinot. This marks The Bachelor alums' second dog together. Back in May, they took their blossoming relationship to the new level when they moved in together and adopted their first pup, Ramen Noodle.
Now, it looks like they're a family of four!
"MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother," the former Bachelorette star revealed on Instagram. "MEET PINOT. ( @ramenpairedwithpinot) Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us."
She added that while she was "worried" how her two fur babies would interact with each other, they instantly became close. "I was so worried how Ramen would react...," she revealed. "But let me tell you.. these pups took to each other RIGHT away."
"They snuggle, and don't leave each other's side. Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen," Bristowe continued. "He's got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart."
The podcast host reassured her fans that while she and Jason have a busy schedule and travel a lot, they plan to make things work for their pups.
ABC/Matt Petit
"I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn't about us," she explained. "This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1."
Additionally, Jason took to his Instagram to share the sweet news about his little nugget. "A Christmas surprise came early! We now have Ramen with a side of Pinot! Welcoming our newest addition, "Pinot G" to the family," he wrote. "The work @bunnysbuddies does is absolutely incredible and has changed Ramen & Pinot's lives, as well are ours."
He added, "In just a short time of witnessing it, it's clear Pinot was Ramen's long lost best friend and brother...they adore one another. And the fact his name was Pinot before we got him...can't make this stuff up!"
There's nothing like celebrating the holidays a little early.
