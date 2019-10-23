Written in the stars.

It was only a year ago that Kaitlyn Bristowe walked into a podcast studio and met the man of her dreams. In one year, the former Bachelorette star fell in love with Jason Tartick and while it would seem like the rest was history, apparently in reality it was far from it. Kaitlyn took to her Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that the fateful day that changed her life almost didn't happen.

"EMOTIONAL ALERT," Kaitlyn started off the long post about her boyfriend. "On this day last year.... I walked into a studio in Seattle to podcast with Jason and Olivia. I almost canceled because I had been bawling my eyes out in an Uber, going through some crap, and I was crying on FaceTime to my dad when he came in. We had never met, but he hugged me, and told me he had just cried too at a charity event he came from. He looked at me and said, 'let's have a soft Tuesday together.'"