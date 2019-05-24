Movin' on up!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are taking the "next steps" in their relationship with not one but two major announcements. While on the former Bachelorette's podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the couple shared the exciting news that they're moving in together. Even cuter? They adopted a dog, which they adorably named Ramen Noodle.

"Guess what everybody," the reality TV star said, before revealing her and Jason's announcement. "Two very big things in the news today, in my world anyways… Jason is moving to Nashville!"

Of the move, Tartick explained that "it didn't make sense" for them to be so far away from each other.

"Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense," he said. "I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be. It puts us back on the east coast. I'll be a few hour-drive from my parents, quick drive from my brother, and, it puts us in a better position for short and long-term."