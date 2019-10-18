Yup, Jennifer Aniston Misses Friends as Much as We Do

For years, Jennifer Aniston shot it down in each interview.

Sure, she understood that plenty of her celeb pals used Instagram to connect with their fans and promote their upcoming projects. But, frankly, she's Jennifer Aniston. And if she opens a movie or makes a return to the small screen (ahem, The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 1) people are going to watch.

As for the rest of it, well, it felt like a bit much, the actress admitting in October's InStyle that she worried about how social media played with people's sense of self-worth: "It's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing."

So we'll refrain from commenting on just how well-liked her Tuesday Instagram debut was and simply say, as far as first posts go, it was pretty much perfect. Really, a simple selfie would have likely garnered plenty of buzz and excitement, but Aniston (having spent a few weeks doing her research) went for it, giving fans a glimpse of a recent get together she'd had with her old Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.