Why Jennifer Aniston Says No to Social Media

As Jennifer Anistonput it to InStyle, "I know when I'm comfortable with something [or someone], and I know when I'm not."

While the star was talking about her consistency in fashion and colleagues, she might as well have been describing her stance on social media. While she's one of the most famous actresses of our time, she's stayed away from the platforms that have made and broken careers in the digital age.

As it was explained by the October issue, the cover star "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."

"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed…and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing," she told the magazine.