Jennifer Aniston is ready to discuss her love life.

During her interview on the Howard Stern Show, the Murder Mystery actress let us in on whether she's currently dating anyone and on what her least favorite part about dating is.

As far as whether she's currently dating any lucky fellas—Aniston told Stern, per Radar, that she's "very, very busy" and just doesn't have the time.

While the 50-year-old is seemingly enjoying the single life, Stern still jokingly asked her whether she'd want him to set her up with a special someone.

"Not right now," the former Friends alum told Stern. "But listen, I just don't like being set up. I don't like it. Hate it."

The actress also revealed to Stern that she sought a psychologist after her divorce from 48-year-old actor Justin Theroux. The pair split in late 2017 after two years of marriage. However, they were recently reunited in July to say goodbye to their dog.